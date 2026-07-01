Eight Andhra candidates selected for jobs in Italy through APSSDC initiative

VIJAYAWADA: An eight-member group of candidates selected for employment opportunities in Italy through the joint efforts of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and the Overseas Manpower Company Andhra Pradesh Limited (OMCAP) visited the APSSDC Head Office in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The candidates interacted with the MD & CEO of APSSDC, G Ganesh Kumar, and the Chairman & CEO of APNRT, Vemuri Ravi Kumar. During the interaction, the candidates expressed their sincere gratitude to APSSDC and OMCAP for providing them with overseas employment opportunities and for extending continuous guidance throughout the recruitment process.

As part of the overseas placement initiative, OMCAP conducted comprehensive Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) for all selected candidates. The training covered essential aspects to adapt lifestyle of Italy, ensuring that the candidates are well prepared for their international careers.