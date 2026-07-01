Evolve plan for dumping-yard free ULBs: Minister Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana on Tuesday directed officials to implement a comprehensive action plan to transform all municipalities across Andhra Pradesh into ‘dumping-yard-free’ zones.

Presiding over a high-level review meeting, the Minister ordered municipal commissioners to ensure that solid waste generated daily across urban local bodies (ULBs) is cleared, transported, and scientifically processed on the very same day.

The Minister reviewed the solid waste management matrix via video conference with Swachha Andhra Corporation officials and municipal commissioners from across the state. Swachha Andhra Corporation Managing Director Gandham Chandrudu attended the meeting at the Secretariat, while Director Sampath Kumar and regional municipal chiefs logged in virtually.

During the session, officials briefed the Minister that a significant volume of municipal solid waste is already being routed to the operational Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plants in Visakhapatnam and Guntur for scientific processing.

The State government has initiated the setting up of specialised Fresh Waste Processing Plants. Reviewing the construction progress of these upcoming facilities, Narayana ordered officials to expedite works on a war footing.

He specifically directed municipal commissioners to clear bottlenecks regarding land acquisition and immediately coordinate with power distribution companies to secure dedicated electricity lines for processing sites.

To eliminate operational transit delays, the Minister instructed departments to accelerate the procurement of dedicated garbage collection and transit vehicles.

Narayana emphasised that the ultimate objective of the state administration is to institutionalise permanent, eco-friendly infrastructure models that completely eliminate legacy waste piling, steering AP toward sustainable, dumping-yard-free urban centres.