Extend deadline for SIR: Andhra Pradesh CPM Committee to EC

VIJAYAWADA: The CPM State Committee has urged the Election Commission of India to extend the deadline for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by at least one month, citing difficulties faced by voters.

The party noted that lack of awareness, insufficient time to submit documents, and challenges for remote villagers, elderly, differently-abled persons, migrant workers, and the poor are preventing eligible citizens from participating in the process.

CPM warned that many genuine voters risk being excluded from the rolls.

The committee demanded that voter lists be publicly announced at the village, ward, and booth levels, with awareness meetings conducted to explain procedures. It also called for special help centres to assist vulnerable groups, and insisted that no voter be removed without proper inquiry and notice.

CPM stated that the revision must be transparent, inclusive, and in line with democratic principles, urging the Election Commission to act immediately to safeguard every citizen’s constitutional right to vote.