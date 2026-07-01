Ice shortage hits fishing operations at Vizag harbour

VISAKHAPATNAM: An alleged shortage of ice at the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour is affecting fishing operations, seafood handling and transportation, with fishermen’s representatives urging the State and Central governments to intervene and address the issue.

The National Association of Fishermen (NAF) (Andhra Pradesh) has claimed that the shortage has intensified following the arrival of over 200 fishing boats from neighbouring States this year, increasing the demand for ice beyond the existing production capacity. It alleged that no new ice plants have been established to meet the additional requirement.

The association’s honorary president, Vasupalli Janakiram, said, “As a major portion of the available ice is being supplied to boats before they leave for fishing, traders, exporters and seafood packing units are finding it difficult to procure sufficient quantities to preserve fish after landing. The shortage is affecting seafood handling and disrupting supplies to major markets such as Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru. Shrimp processing units have reduced procurement because of inadequate ice availability,” he claimed.

The association alleged that the ice shortage has delayed fishing operations, leaving some boats unable to sail on schedule and causing financial losses. Honorary President Vasupalli Janakiram said repeated attempts to set up new ice plants had failed because of unviable lease rentals fixed by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority. He urged the Centre and the state government to promote new plants through incentives and policy support.