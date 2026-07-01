Investments Minister BC Janardhan Reddy to pursue strategic projects

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Investments and Infrastructure BC Janardhan Reddy will leave for New Delhi on Wednesday evening to hold a series of high-level meetings with Union ministers to push forward the state’s ambitious infrastructure, aviation and maritime development plans. During his two-day visit on July 2 and 3, the Minister will meet Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss several strategic projects aimed at strengthening AP’s connectivity and investment ecosystem.

In his meeting with Ram Mohan Naidu, Janardhan Reddy will review the progress of proposed airports in the state, seek early clearance of pending approvals, and discuss measures to improve air connectivity.

The two leaders are also expected to deliberate on the establishment of a Flight Training Organisation (FTO) Cluster, along with proposals for water aerodromes, heliports and vertiports to support next-generation transportation infrastructure.

The coalition government has set an ambitious goal of developing AP into a major aviation hub by promoting aerospace manufacturing, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, aviation training centres, logistics parks and allied industries while creating a comprehensive ecosystem for the sector.