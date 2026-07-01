Map mineral deposits in Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take up a comprehensive mapping to identify valuable mineral deposits in the State, besides laying emphasis on value addition through mineral processing.

Reviewing the performance of the Mines Department at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh’s vast mineral wealth offers significant opportunities for market capitalisation.

He suggested that the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) explore avenues for market capitalisation of valuable mineral assets, and instructed officials to undertake a detailed study with the assistance of experts.

He noted that substantial revenue could be generated by adding value to minerals such as beach sand, rare earth minerals, iron ore, manganese and alumina.

Several States have achieved revenue surpluses primarily through mineral-based income and called for a comprehensive policy focused on mineral value addition. The processing and value addition should take place within AP to maximise economic benefits and generate employment, he stressed.