Map mineral deposits in Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take up a comprehensive mapping to identify valuable mineral deposits in the State, besides laying emphasis on value addition through mineral processing.
Reviewing the performance of the Mines Department at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh’s vast mineral wealth offers significant opportunities for market capitalisation.
He suggested that the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) explore avenues for market capitalisation of valuable mineral assets, and instructed officials to undertake a detailed study with the assistance of experts.
He noted that substantial revenue could be generated by adding value to minerals such as beach sand, rare earth minerals, iron ore, manganese and alumina.
Several States have achieved revenue surpluses primarily through mineral-based income and called for a comprehensive policy focused on mineral value addition. The processing and value addition should take place within AP to maximise economic benefits and generate employment, he stressed.
State reports 18% rise in mining revenue
The Chief Minister also proposed setting up of a cluster for rare earth minerals found in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala.
He instructed officials to assess reserves of high-value minerals such as titanium, ilmenite and monazite. These rare earth minerals are essential for manufacturing electronics, magnets, and other advanced products, while also playing a strategic role in sectors such as nuclear energy and national security.
Highlighting the State’s potential in gold mining, he pointed out the gold reserves at Jonnagiri and Chigurugunta, and directed officials to study the remaining mineral blocks for future exploration.
Officials informed him that 126 locations containing critical, bulk and other valuable minerals have already been identified across the State. They also reported an 18% increase in revenue through improved mining operations.
Responding to the presentation, Naidu asked them to ensure strict regulation of mining activities, and maximise revenue from the State’s mineral resources. He also ordered a comprehensive monitoring of sand mining and supply through advanced technology. This includes installing CCTV cameras at sand reaches, using satellite imagery for regular analysis and implementing GPS tracking for vehicles transporting sand.
He observed that the government has foregone nearly Rs 1,000 crore revenue per annum by providing sand free of cost for the benefit of people. He instructed officials to ensure that the free sand policy is implemented transparently.