Singapore team visits Amaravati to explore investment opportunities

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from Singapore undertook a two-day visit to the People’s Capital, Amaravati, to review ongoing development projects and explore investment opportunities.

On Monday, the team was briefed at the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) headquarters in Rayapudi about the Amaravati master plan and project progress. On Tuesday, the delegation toured Shakamuru Park, trunk infrastructure roads, and construction sites within the Government Complex, including MLA and MLC towers, bungalows, and other facilities. Officials explained the pace of development and highlighted potential avenues for investment.

The visiting team comprised representatives from the National University of Singapore – Yeo Sai Hype, Jo Yimin, L Darshan, Jayesh Kumar; MTI – Francis Chang; SCE – Tai Lian Chu; and IFC – Anant Shankar.