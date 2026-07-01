SIT gets legal advisor in Gade Sai Krishna case

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has appointed Byra Rama Koteswara Rao, Director of Prosecutions, as the Legal Advisor to the SIT probing the alleged custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna, registered as Crime No. 107/2026 at Krishna Lanka Police Station in Vijayawada.

The appointment was made through GO Rt No 823, issued by the Home Department on Tuesday. Rao will provide legal guidance to the SIT on procedural and legal issues during the investigation, including scrutiny of evidence, examination of legal aspects, vetting of investigation reports, and ensuring that the probe is conducted in accordance with the law and judicial precedents.

The SIT was constituted by the state government to investigate allegations of illegal detention, custodial torture, murder, and destruction of evidence against SSVV Nagaraju, the then Station House Officer of Krishna Lanka, in the alleged custodial death.

The appointment follows a proposal submitted by the DGP based on the recommendation of the SIT chief.

On the other hand, Vijayawada court on Tuesday remanded head constables Ashok and Nani, accused in the Gade Sai Krishna death case, to judicial custody till July 14. Probe is on.