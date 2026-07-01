Three burnt to death in Andhra Pradesh after truck collision sparks fire

BOYAPALEM: Three people were burnt to death in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday after a truck rammed into another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, a police official said.

The accident took place around 6 am at Boyapalem village.

According to the official, the impact of the collision caused a consignment of paper in the oncoming truck to catch fire, leading to the deaths.

“Three people were burnt to death after a truck rammed into another truck coming in the opposite direction,” the official told PTI.

Police have registered a case and an investigation into the accident is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)