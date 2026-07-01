Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauds Andhra education system

VIZIANAGARAM: Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan visited the PM SHRI AP Model School in Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district along with HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and MSME and SERP Minister Kondapalli Srinivas on Tuesday.

The Unionn Minister thoroughly inspected the school’s facilities including digiral class rooms, library, Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL), RO (Reverse Osmosis) plant and kitchen. On this occasion, Minister Nara Lokesh explained the Union Minister Pradhan the student progress cards and assessment booklets provided by the School Education Department.

He also described books compiled for value education authored by preacher Chaganti Koteswara Rao. Pradhan examined the State Government’s Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra Kit (SRKVM) along with textbooks, notebooks, workbooks, uniforms, school bags, shoes, belts and socks.

Later, the Union Minister interacted directly with the students, asking them various questions. He expressed immense satisfaction and appreciation when the students answered his queries instantly and confidently. He also praised the school’s academic standards, teaching methodologies, and infrastructure.

Speaking on this occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the steps taken by the Andhra Pradesh government to strengthen the public education system. He praised the State government’s efforts to modernise government schools with advanced facilities and provide quality education.

Speaking on this occasion, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said that a special action plan is being formulated to implement a uniform policy for the management of kitchens in schools across the state.

He stated that necessary standards would be formulated and implemented to provide quality and hygienic mid-day meals to students. On this occasion, he urged the teaching staff and school management to continue working with the same spirit.

Vizianagaram District Collector S Ramsundar Reddy, Samagra Siksha SPD B Srinivasarao, District Superintendent of police AR Damodar, DEO Manikyam, Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu, Vizianagaram MLA Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi, and others attended.