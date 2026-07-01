VB-GRAM G scheme launch in Kadapa village on July 2

KADAPA: The Union Government’s new rural employment programme, Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) (VB-G Ram G) will officially replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from July 1.

The scheme will be launched at Mukkavaripalle village in Obulavaripalle mandal of Railway Kodur constituency in the erstwhile Kadapa district on July 2 in the presence of Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

Interestingly, Andhra Pradesh is once again hosting the launch of a landmark rural employment programme. MGNREGS was inaugurated on February 2, 2006, at Bandlapalli village in Anantapur district by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Union Rural Development Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, and the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Although different political parties are in power at the Centre and in the State now, Andhra Pradesh has once again been chosen as the launch venue for the revamped rural employment programme.

The new VB-G Ram G scheme to replace MGNREGS scheme has been introduced with the objective of strengthening rural livelihoods while preventing distress migration by creating employment opportunities within villages.

Unlike MGNREGS, which guaranteed up to 100 days of wage employment per family annually, the new legislation increases the limit to 125 days, providing an additional 25 days of assured employment to rural households.