‘Youth should strive for nation-building’: Chhattisgarh Dy CM Vijay Sharma

VIJAYAWADA: Calling the youth the driving force behind India’s future, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma urged young people to actively participate in nation-building through service, commitment and nationalism.

Addressing the Youth Parliament organised in SRK College in Vijayawada on Tuesday on “India’s Transformation Since 2014 - The Role of Youth’’, Sharma said the country’s progress depends on the energy and dedication of its younger generation. He also asserted that Chhattisgarh has been transformed into a Maoist-free state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Emphasising that determination is more important than resources, Sharma recalled Amit Shah’s early days as an ABVP activist, saying he built a strong organisational network in an unfamiliar region with just Rs 100 in six months. He also cited an example from Chhattisgarh, where organisational expansion began with only Rs 50, to underline that commitment and hard work are the keys to success.

Sharma urged the youth not to confine themselves to artificial intelligence and search engines but to engage directly with people, understand their problems and contribute to society. He said politics is the responsibility of every citizen and that success in public life is achieved through dedication, integrity and service rather than money.

Paying tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on the 75th anniversary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Sharma said nationalism remains the foundation of India’s development. He also announced that a book authored by BJP State Media In-charge Kilaru Dileep would soon be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Solicitor General Channa Dhananjay, Bar Council member Uppalapati Srinivas Raj, SRK College Chairman Krishna, senior BJP leader Piyush Desai and others attended the programme.