Andhra Pradesh HC seeks report from govt in temple lands case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has sought explanations from the State government and several authorities on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the allotment of 160 acres of temple land belonging to the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Simhachalam to Visag Hyper Scale Data Centre Park Ltd.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice and Justice issued notices to the State government, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), the Endowments Commissioner, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), and Visag Hyper Scale Data Centre Park Ltd on Wednesday. The court directed all respondents to file detailed counters and posted the matter for further hearing.

The PIL was filed by environmentalist and Jal Biradari National Convener, who sought cancellation of the allotment, contending that the transfer of endowment land to a private company was illegal, unconstitutional and contrary to environmental protection laws.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Challa Ajay Kumar argued that the 160-acre land parcel located in Adavivaram and Mudasarlova villages of Visakhapatnam Rural mandal was allotted without issuing a public notice or providing prior information to interested stakeholders.