AP sets up complaint cell to track, penalise online abusers

VIJAYAWADA: In a major crackdown on cyberbullying and online harassment, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday evening issued a comprehensive social media address, announcing the setting up of a dedicated, high-level institutional complaint cell within his camp office alongside a Special Task Force to track and penalise online abusers.

Victims of digital harassment can now submit complaints directly to this specialised monitoring system, which is backed by digital evidence, including screenshots, links, and video clips. Every genuine grievance will be thoroughly scrutinised and immediately forwarded to a newly proposed task force—comprising cybercrime police investigators and legal enforcement agencies—to ensure swift, time-bound criminal prosecution.

Asserting that the state will firmly stand by victims, Pawan Kalyan emphasized that while the NDA government fully respects and upholds the constitutional right to expression, it will not tolerate weaponised trolling.

“Freedom of speech does not mean the freedom to abuse,” the Deputy Chief Minister stated. “We welcome constructive criticism, fair comments, satires, and dissenting political views. But hiding behind fake profiles to launch misogynistic attacks, target women, issue death threats, or insult religious deities is a blatant criminal offence.”