AP transforming into future-ready state driven by education, innovation: Minister Lokesh at CUAP convocation

ANANTAPUR: Education Minister Nara Lokesh affirmed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is steering the State towards the vision of Swarna Andhra–2047, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives, including Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the first convocation of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) on Wednesday, he said Andhra Pradesh is being transformed into a future-ready State driven by education, innovation and employment generation.

Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a preferred destination for innovation, manufacturing and technology under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, he said.

Congratulating the graduating students, he said, “do not let your background define your destiny. Let your dreams, hard work and character determine who you become.” Referring to President Murmu’s inspiring journey from a small tribal village to the country’s highest constitutional office, Lokesh said her life demonstrates that courage, perseverance and dedication are the true determinants of success.

The first batch would always occupy a special place in the institution’s history, he said and congratulated all graduates and gold medal winners.

Calling on students to become job creators instead of job seekers, Lokesh said, “carry your knowledge with confidence, your values with humility and your dreams with courage. Build a legacy that makes your university and India proud.”

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, CUAP Chancellor Shankar Acharya and Vice-Chancellor SA Kori were among those present.