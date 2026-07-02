NSTR bans tourism from core areas during breeding season

ONGOLE: The Forest Department has prohibited eco-tourism and all human movement in the core areas of the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) from July 1 to September 30 in line with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines for the annual tiger breeding season.

The NSTR extends across the combined Prakasam, Kurnool and Guntur districts over 3,727.82 sq km, comprising 2,444 sq km of core area and 1,283.82 sq km of buffer area.

In the erstwhile Prakasam district, the Markapur and Giddalur forest divisions play a role in tiger conservation.

The Markapur Division also houses eco-tourism projects and prominent pilgrimage sites that attract a large number of visitors. During the three-month restriction period, all eco-tourism activities in the reserve’s core area will remain suspended.

The Nallamala forest is home to nearly 300 species of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, bears, deer, sambars and numerous bird species. It also supports about 70 mammal species, 30 reptile species and 100 butterfly species.

Forest officials said the onset of the monsoon marks the breeding season for many of these species, while rainfall promotes the germination of grasses and enhances forest vegetation.

Pedda Dornala Forest Range Officer Hari and Nekkanti Forest Range In-charge Officer Sai Kumar said, “This three-month period from July 1 to September 30 coincides with the onset of the monsoon and is highly favourable for tiger breeding. To avoid disturbing tigers, which may become aggressive if they encounter humans during this period, we will strictly enforce the ban on eco-tourism and human movement in the core areas of the NSTR under the Markapur Division.”

They added, “Accordingly, visits by tourists and nature lovers to eco-tourism destinations such as Tummala Bayalu Jungle Safari and pilgrim visits to the Ishta Kameswari Temple, located deep inside the Nekkanti Range, have been suspended until further orders.”