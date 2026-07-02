Over 2.45 lakh qualify in AP EAPCET 2026

KAKINADA: A total of 2,45,863 candidates qualified in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET)-2026, including 1,82,317 in the engineering stream and 63,546 in the agriculture and pharmacy streams, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) Vice-Chancellor and AP EAPCET-2026 Chairman Prof. CSRK Prasad, along with Convener Prof. Mohana Rao, released the results at the university conference hall.
Prof. Prasad said 3,55,803 candidates had applied for the online examination, of whom 3,29,474 appeared. Of those who appeared, 2,45,863 qualified.
He said AP EAPCET-2026 was conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses. He added that the entire process, from conducting the examinations to announcing the results, was completed transparently and within the stipulated timeframe, keeping students’ interests in mind. The examinations were held from May 12 to 20 at 142 centres across AP and Hyderabad.
In engineering stream, 1,00,844 boys (69.63%) and 81,473 girls (71.65%) qualified. In the agriculture and pharmacy, 14,707 boys (90.22%) and 48,839 girls (89.40%) qualified.
Announcing the ranks, Prof. Prasad said Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy of Tadepalli secured the first rank in the engineering stream, Korukonda Sravya of Ponduru in Srikakulam district secured the second rank, and Venna Praveen Kumar Reddy of Bellamkonda in Palnadu district secured the third rank.
In the agriculture and pharmacy streams, Sambangi Jaswanth Naidu of Bobbili in Vizianagaram district secured the first rank, Kudumula Venkata Mahant Akshaj Reddy of Kukatpally in Telangana secured the second rank, and Kondreddi Harika Devi Sri Anuhya of Penamaluru in Krishna district secured the third rank.
Prof. Prasad said boys and girls performed equally well in the agriculture and pharmacy stream, with representation in the top 10 ranks. In the engineering stream, only one girl figured among the top 10 rank holders.
He said the details of all qualified candidates and rank cards are available on the AP EAPCET website, https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Prof. Prasad added that candidates can also obtain their results by sending a message to the “Mana Mitra” WhatsApp governance number 95523 00009.