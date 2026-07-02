Over 2.45 lakh qualify in AP EAPCET 2026

KAKINADA: A total of 2,45,863 candidates qualified in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET)-2026, including 1,82,317 in the engineering stream and 63,546 in the agriculture and pharmacy streams, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) Vice-Chancellor and AP EAPCET-2026 Chairman Prof. CSRK Prasad, along with Convener Prof. Mohana Rao, released the results at the university conference hall.

Prof. Prasad said 3,55,803 candidates had applied for the online examination, of whom 3,29,474 appeared. Of those who appeared, 2,45,863 qualified.

He said AP EAPCET-2026 was conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses. He added that the entire process, from conducting the examinations to announcing the results, was completed transparently and within the stipulated timeframe, keeping students’ interests in mind. The examinations were held from May 12 to 20 at 142 centres across AP and Hyderabad.

In engineering stream, 1,00,844 boys (69.63%) and 81,473 girls (71.65%) qualified. In the agriculture and pharmacy, 14,707 boys (90.22%) and 48,839 girls (89.40%) qualified.

Announcing the ranks, Prof. Prasad said Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy of Tadepalli secured the first rank in the engineering stream, Korukonda Sravya of Ponduru in Srikakulam district secured the second rank, and Venna Praveen Kumar Reddy of Bellamkonda in Palnadu district secured the third rank.