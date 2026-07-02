President Murmu calls on students to lead India's march towards Viksit Bharat by 2047

ANANTAPUR: President of India Droupadi Murmu called upon the students to stick to ethical values and innovation to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Speaking at the first convocation of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) on Wednesday, she said, the institution had brought together students from across the country, fostering unity in diversity through education.

The President lauded the performance of girl students, noting that they had secured more gold medals, reflecting the growing aspirations and determination of young women.

Emphasising the importance of continuous learning in a rapidly changing technological landscape, she appreciated the university for introducing Artificial Intelligence and Data Science as compulsory courses.

Graduates should adapt to emerging technologies while upholding honesty, compassion, empathy and respect for nature. Stressing that success carries social responsibility, she urged students to use their knowledge for the benefit of society and the underprivileged.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer described the first convocation as a landmark in the history of the university and said the CUAP was established to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the State following its bifurcation.

He said the institution had ushered in a new era of higher education in the Rayalaseema region through value-based, multidisciplinary and industry-oriented education aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.

The Governor said higher educational institutions have a crucial role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat and achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision by producing highly skilled human resources.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor SA Kori said 1,268 students graduating between 2020 and 2026 were awarded degrees, while 56 students, including eight recipients of Endowment Gold Medals, were honoured for academic excellence.