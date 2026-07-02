Scoot revises Bhogapuram airport operations date to July 25

VISAKHAPATNAM: Singapore-based low-cost carrier Scoot has, for the second time, revised the proposed date for shifting its Visakhapatnam operations to the upcoming ASR International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, with its latest advisory indicating July 25, 2026, as the new date for commencement of operations.

In its earlier advisory issued on May 19, the airline had informed passengers that it would operate from the new airport with effect from July 8.

However, in a revised advisory updated on June 30, Scoot has pushed back the proposed transition by more than two weeks, stating that all its Visakhapatnam flights will instead operate from Bhogapuram from July 25.

According to the advisory, Scoot’s check-in counters will be located in Terminal 1 of the new airport and will open two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled departure of each flight. Passengers have been advised to reach the airport at least 120 minutes before departure to complete check-in and security formalities.

The revised advisory comes amid continued uncertainty over the formal inauguration and commencement of commercial operations at the greenfield airport.

Although Scoot’s latest advisory now points to July 25 for the operational shift, official confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office on the inauguration is still awaited.

Work on approach roads and other external infrastructure is also continuing, leaving the final commencement date subject to the approval from government.

With the capacity to handle up to 45 air traffic movements (ATMs) an hour in its first phase, Bhogapuram Airport is being equipped with advanced air traffic management infrastructure designed to support efficient aircraft operations and future expansion.

The Phase I airside infrastructure includes two Rapid Exit Taxiways (RETs), enabling aircraft to vacate the runway quickly after landing, thereby reducing runway occupancy time and improving aircraft sequencing and overall operational efficiency.