Three charred to death after two trucks collide on national highway near AP's Boyapalem.

VIJAYAWADA: Three persons were killed after two trucks collided and caught fire on a national highway near Boyapalem under Prathipadu police station limits on Wednesday.

According to police, a truck travelling towards Bengaluru rammed into a stationary truck, triggering a blaze that engulfed both vehicles and trapped the occupants.

The victims, identified as Dharmapathi, Mekala Ravi and Ramesh, died at the scene. Motorists alerted the police and Fire Services Department, which rushed to the spot and launched rescue and firefighting operations. Preliminary probe suggests driver fatigue or drowsiness may have caused the crash. Police have registered a case and are investigating into the matter.