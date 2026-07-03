Amaravati Iconic Towers works at a brisk pace

VIJAYAWADA: APCRDA Commissioner V Vijaya Rama Raju, along with Additional Commissioner Abhishek Kumar, inspected the ongoing works of Iconic Towers 1 & 2 at the Amaravati Government Complex (AGC).

During the inspection, the Commissioner reviewed the progress of the iconic towers being developed as part of the Amaravati Government Complex. He, along with the Additional Commissioner, held a review meeting with the contractors and engineering officials executing the project.

He directed the contractors and engineering teams to ensure that the construction works are carried out in accordance with the prescribed quality standards and completed within the given time.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety and efficiency while expediting the pace of construction.

The officials reviewed the project and instructed the executing agencies to mobilise adequate manpower and resources to achieve milestones.

The inspection reflects APCRDA’s continued commitment to the timely development of world-class government infrastructure in Amaravati.