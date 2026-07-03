Andhra HC permits YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash to visit US until July 15

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has granted relief to YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash by permitting him to travel to the United States until July 15 and directing the lower court to return his passport for the trip.

Justice Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao issued the order on Thursday while allowing Avinash’s petition challenging an earlier decision of a Guntur court, which had refused permission for his foreign travel and declined to return his passport.

Avinash is an accused in the case relating to the attack on the TDP office. His passport had been deposited before the court in compliance with judicial directions during the course of the proceedings. According to court records, the police have completed the investigation and filed a chargesheet in the case.

Seeking permission to travel, Avinash had approached the Guntur court, stating that he intended to visit the US to attend a family function at his cousin’s residence. However, the lower court dismissed his plea on June 16, prompting him to move the High Court.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court set aside the lower court’s order and allowed the foreign visit. The court directed that Avinash’s passport be returned to facilitate his travel.

The HC directed Avinash to return to India and appear before the investigating officer or trial court on July 13.

He was further instructed to submit his travel itinerary to the concerned Station House Officer and the lower court before undertaking the trip.