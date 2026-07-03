AP CM to launch Rs 3,847-crore industrial push in Kuppam

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be on a three-day tour of Kuppam constituency, from July 3 to 5, during which he will lay the foundation stones for 12 industries with a total proposed investment of `3,847 crore and inaugurate the Kuppam Industrial Cluster.

During the tour, Naidu is expected to cover Kuppam, Ramakuppam, Shanthipuram and Gudipalli mandals to interact with party leaders, cadre and local representatives. Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar, Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi and other district officials have made elaborate arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Apart from the industrial programmes, the Chief Minister will participate in party meetings, review organisational activities and distribute DKT land pattas to eligible farmers. He is likely to interact with local leaders, and two public meetings have also been scheduled during the tour.

On July 3, he will lay the foundation stone for a modern RTC bus station to be built for `117.5 crore. He will inaugurate an LPG crematorium and a Panchayat Food Court, besides a CT scan facility at the Kuppam Government Hospital.

The highlight of the visit will be the distribution of 529 acres of DKT pattas to farmers in the Kangundhi area. The visit comes soon after the removal of Kancharla Srikanth as the TDP’s Kuppam constituency in-charge.