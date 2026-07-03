‘AP govt committed to boost rural infra’: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Wednesday said the NDA government was committed to strengthening rural infrastructure through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and the Viksit Bharat initiative.

Launching the VB G-RAM G programme at Mekavanipalem in Machilipatnam constituency, he interacted with MGNREGS workers and reviewed facilities at the worksite.

The Minister said successive reforms introduced under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had expanded the scope of MGNREGS by including 32 categories of works, enabling the construction of CC roads, compound walls and other village infrastructure.

Ravindra said Rs 42 crore worth of projects had been taken up in the constituency, while 382 out of 393 proposed roads under MGNREGS had already been completed. He said every household would receive a tap water connection by the end of next year and announced that works on roads, bridges and the Machilipatnam Port were progressing.

The Minister added that the government remained committed to welfare schemes, employment generation and attracting firms, while accusing YSRCP chief of attempting to obstruct AP’s development through political controversies.