AP outpaces national average in marine fisheries growth

VISAKHAPATNAM: Marine fish and shrimp production in Andhra Pradesh has grown at a significantly faster pace than the national average over the past three decades, but the State’s shrimp sector also faces considerably higher production instability, according to a recent study published in the Asian Journal of Agricultural Extension, Economics & Sociology.
The study, titled ‘Analysis of Growth and Instability in Marine Fisheries Production: Evidence from India and Andhra Pradesh,’ was authored by researchers B Malleswari, A Amarender Reddy, S Rajeswari, Sk Nafeez Umar, and P Bala Hussain Reddy. It analysed marine fisheries production trends from 1995-96 to 2024-25 using the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and Cuddy-Della Valle Instability Index (CDVI).
The researchers found that marine fish production in Andhra Pradesh registered an annual growth rate of 5.51%, substantially higher than the national average of 1.23% during the study period. Marine shrimp production in the State grew even faster at 8.20% annually, while at the national level shrimp production did not record significant growth.
According to the study, the State’s performance has been driven by its 1,027-km coastline, expanding fishing infrastructure, technological advancements, increasing mechanisation, supportive aquaculture policies and robust export demand. The introduction of Penaeus vannamei shrimp farming has also played a significant role in boosting production.
However, the study cautions that rapid growth has been accompanied by greater production volatility. Marine shrimp production recorded the highest instability, with a CDVI of 23.36% in AP compared to 13.25% nationally. Marine fish production showed higher variability in the State, recording an instability index of 11.71%, against 5.81% for India.
The researchers attributed the fluctuations in shrimp production primarily to disease outbreaks, environmental changes, climatic variability and international market fluctuations, while marine fish production continues to face challenges arising from overexploitation of fishery resources, seasonal changes and ecological degradation.
Andhra Pradesh alone contributes nearly 41% of the country’s fisheries production and the sector accounts for 7.4% of the State’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).
The analysis also found that while marine fisheries recorded moderate growth during the early and middle phases of the study period, production growth slowed in recent years, particularly in marine capture fisheries, reflecting structural constraints and increasing pressure on marine resources.
The researchers concluded that AP represents a high-growth but high-risk fisheries economy, with shrimp production serving as a major driver of the sector despite its vulnerability. They stressed the need for sustainable resource management, climate-resilient production practices, disease management, better utilisation of deep-sea fishing potential and effective risk mitigation strategies to ensure long-term stability and sustained growth of the marine fisheries sector.