AP outpaces national average in marine fisheries growth

VISAKHAPATNAM: Marine fish and shrimp production in Andhra Pradesh has grown at a significantly faster pace than the national average over the past three decades, but the State’s shrimp sector also faces considerably higher production instability, according to a recent study published in the Asian Journal of Agricultural Extension, Economics & Sociology.

The study, titled ‘Analysis of Growth and Instability in Marine Fisheries Production: Evidence from India and Andhra Pradesh,’ was authored by researchers B Malleswari, A Amarender Reddy, S Rajeswari, Sk Nafeez Umar, and P Bala Hussain Reddy. It analysed marine fisheries production trends from 1995-96 to 2024-25 using the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and Cuddy-Della Valle Instability Index (CDVI).

The researchers found that marine fish production in Andhra Pradesh registered an annual growth rate of 5.51%, substantially higher than the national average of 1.23% during the study period. Marine shrimp production in the State grew even faster at 8.20% annually, while at the national level shrimp production did not record significant growth.

According to the study, the State’s performance has been driven by its 1,027-km coastline, expanding fishing infrastructure, technological advancements, increasing mechanisation, supportive aquaculture policies and robust export demand. The introduction of Penaeus vannamei shrimp farming has also played a significant role in boosting production.