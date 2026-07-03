CM Chandrababu Naidu to set ball rolling for Rs 16,350-crore JSW integrated steel plant works today

KADAPA: Bringing an end to nearly two decades of political promises and delayed starts, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the full-scale construction of the Rs 16,350-crore JSW Rayalaseema Integrated Steel Plant at Sunnapurallapalle and Peddadanluru villages in Jammalamadugu mandal on Friday.

Over the past 19 years, the project has witnessed an extraordinary political journey, surviving five foundation-laying ceremonies under three different chief ministers - late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy - without progressing beyond the ceremonial stage.

The plant’s history began on June 10, 2007, when then chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy laid the foundation stone for the ill-fated Brahmani Steels project promoted by Gali Janardhana Reddy’s Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC). Despite the allocation of 10,760 acres, the project collapsed following illegal mining scandals and subsequent CBI investigations, leading to the cancellation of the land allotment.

After the bifurcation of the State in 2014, public protests and hunger strikes demanding a public sector SAIL plant under the AP Reorganisation Act failed to evoke a response from the Union government. The then TDP government subsequently opted for a State-led initiative, with Naidu laying the foundation stone at Kambaladinne in December 2018.