Data-driven governance key to Swarna Andhra vision: CM Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said data-driven governance, economic intelligence and effective implementation of welfare programmes will play a crucial role in achieving the State’s Swarna Andhra @2047 Vision, while stressing that the government’s ultimate goal is to improve the quality of life of every family.

CM Naidu addressed the gathering at a two-day State-level workshop on ‘Swarna Andhra @2047 - Economic Intelligence for Governance: Capacity Building’, organised by the State Planning Department in Tirupati. Naidu emphasised that governments must increasingly rely on data and economic indicators such as GSDP growth and CAGR while formulating policies to improve people’s living standards. He said data has emerged as a valuable asset and future governance would depend on data-based decision-making backed by integrated information systems.

Recalling his earlier initiatives, the Chief Minister said he had introduced the country’s first Vision 2020 document despite criticism at the time.

He noted that former President A P J Abdul Kalam had also believed India should adopt a long-term national vision document.

He said that while delivering quality public services remains the government’s responsibility, attracting private investment is equally important for creating wealth and generating employment. The State has therefore made private investment a key pillar of the Swarna Andhra Vision, he added.

CM Naidu highlighted initiatives such as the State Data Lake, integration of departmental databases, digitisation of health records under the Sanjeevani project, and the use of Artificial Intelligence in governance. He also said the P4 initiative was introduced to reduce the gap between the rich and the poor by encouraging successful individuals to contribute to the welfare of underprivileged families.