Data-driven governance key to Swarna Andhra vision: CM Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said data-driven governance, economic intelligence and effective implementation of welfare programmes will play a crucial role in achieving the State’s Swarna Andhra @2047 Vision, while stressing that the government’s ultimate goal is to improve the quality of life of every family.
CM Naidu addressed the gathering at a two-day State-level workshop on ‘Swarna Andhra @2047 - Economic Intelligence for Governance: Capacity Building’, organised by the State Planning Department in Tirupati. Naidu emphasised that governments must increasingly rely on data and economic indicators such as GSDP growth and CAGR while formulating policies to improve people’s living standards. He said data has emerged as a valuable asset and future governance would depend on data-based decision-making backed by integrated information systems.
Recalling his earlier initiatives, the Chief Minister said he had introduced the country’s first Vision 2020 document despite criticism at the time.
He noted that former President A P J Abdul Kalam had also believed India should adopt a long-term national vision document.
He said that while delivering quality public services remains the government’s responsibility, attracting private investment is equally important for creating wealth and generating employment. The State has therefore made private investment a key pillar of the Swarna Andhra Vision, he added.
CM Naidu highlighted initiatives such as the State Data Lake, integration of departmental databases, digitisation of health records under the Sanjeevani project, and the use of Artificial Intelligence in governance. He also said the P4 initiative was introduced to reduce the gap between the rich and the poor by encouraging successful individuals to contribute to the welfare of underprivileged families.
During the workshop, Naidu referred to the cases of Tulasamma and Padmamma, two pension beneficiaries whom he had personally met during pension distribution, explaining how welfare schemes and DWCRA loans had transformed their families’ economic conditions. He said such examples demonstrate the real impact of well-implemented government programmes.
Earlier, the Chief Minister participated in a panel discussion and chose to sit among the delegates while listening to presentations by the experts. Panellists highlighted several governance initiatives undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government, including constituency-wise Vision Plans, the P4 programme, village-level data collection and the adoption of Artificial Intelligence in administration. The economists participating in the discussion observed that initiatives such as the constituency-wise Vision Plans and the P4 programme are unique to Andhra Pradesh and suggested that similar models could be replicated across the country. They applauded Naidu’s emphasis on technology-driven governance and long-term planning as part of the Swarna Andhra @2047 vision.
Several eminent economists and policymakers, including S Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, V Anantha Nageswaran, R Balasubramaniam, K V Raju, Statistics Secretary to the Government of India Dr Saurabh Garg; NCAER Director Suresh Goyal, State Industries Secretary Dr Yuvaraj and others took part.participated in the workshop.