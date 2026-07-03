Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party president Jagan visits bereaved taxi driver’s family

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the residence of taxi driver Kranthi Kumar at Krishnalanka, Vijayawada, and assured his bereaved family that the party would fight until justice is delivered.

Kumar, aged below 40, died by suicide after recording a video alleging months of police harassment and naming former Circle Inspector Nagaraju and others.

Jagan consoled Kumar’s wife, children and father, describing their plight as heartbreaking, with three young children left without support. He said minor cases against Kumar had been closed years ago, yet he was forced to report daily to the police station for three months, leading to his death.

Jagan pointed out that Kumar’s dying declaration clearly detailed the harassment, yet no action was taken even after his father showed the video to the Police Commissioner. He alleged a ‘protection racket’ in the capital, claiming Nagaraju was shielded by senior police officials and the CM.