Gudisa Hill's tourism boom marred by poor roads, safety concerns

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Gudisa Hill, one of the most scenic tourist destinations in the Andhra Agency region and located 42 km from Maredumilli, is drawing increasing criticism from visitors over poor infrastructure, inadequate safety measures and high private transport charges despite growing tourist inflow.

Along with Maredumilli, Valamuru and Sokuleru, Gudisa has emerged as a major eco-tourism destination.

Visitors to the nearby Jala Tarangini and Amruthadhara waterfalls on the Maredumilli-Bhadrachalam highway pay an entry fee of `50 per person.

However, tourists complain that Gudisa Hill lacks even basic amenities such as drinking water, sanitation and proper visitor facilities.

The biggest concern is the hazardous ghat road leading to the hilltop. With sharp hairpin bends, steep gradients and deep valleys on one side, the road has witnessed frequent accidents, according to local residents.

Amruthadhara waterfall has also become risky, as visitors must trek nearly one kilometre along a narrow hillside trail to reach the site. Tourists are also burdened by a virtual monopoly of private transport operators.

Due to the poor condition of the road, private vehicles are reportedly not allowed to reach the hilltop, forcing visitors to depend on private travel operators. A round trip costs up to `5000. Overnight camping packages near streams range from `7500 to `8000 per group. Tourist entry to Gudisa is restricted between 5 am and 5 pm.

Hope for improvement has emerged following a recent visit by Polavaram Collector K Dinesh Kumar, who reviewed the situation and directed officials to improve roads, drinking water, sanitation, parking facilities and visitor safety.

Tourists and local residents have urged the government to strengthen infrastructure and regulate transport charges.