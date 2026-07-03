Liquor case: AP HC asks CID for details in connection with Kesireddy’s plea

The matter came up for hearing before Justice Dr Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao on Thursday. After hearing the submissions, the court directed the CID investigating officer to submit the complete details of the case and adjourned further hearing to next week.

In his petition, Kesireddy argued that the liquor transportation tenders case should be treated as part of the larger liquor scam investigation and not as an independent criminal case. He contended that registering a separate case on the same set of transactions was legally untenable.

The petitioner maintained that multiple FIRs relating to the same offence or transaction are unconstitutional and amount to a violation of personal liberty. He alleged that the authorities were registering successive cases and attempting to question him in custody on issues arising from the same transaction.