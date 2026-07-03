Lokesh launches industry-linked SIU

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh has unveiled a bold new model of higher education, placing industry at the heart of curriculum design to ensure graduates are workforce-ready in an AI-driven economy.

Launching Sricity International University (SIU) at Sri City, Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the institution marks a fundamental shift from classroom-centric learning to a system built in partnership with industry.

“Technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Universities cannot update their curriculum once every few years and expect graduates to remain relevant. Industry must become an active partner in education - not merely the final recruiter. That is the vision behind SIU,” he stated.

India produces over nine million graduates annually, yet employability remains a challenge. SIU aims to bridge this gap by involving employers in every stage of learning - from course design and practical training to competency standards. Its curriculum will be co-created with industry partners and reviewed annually to keep pace with advances in AI, advanced manufacturing, and digital technologies.

The university will adopt a Work-Study Dual Model, with students spending one-third of their time in classrooms and the rest working with industry partners. Paid internships will begin from the first year, with a minimum stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. By graduation, students will have accumulated over two years of real-world experience, significantly boosting employability.