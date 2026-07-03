Lokesh unveils roadmap to up AP’s economy to $2.4 trillion

TIRUPATI: Unveiling a massive economic roadmap, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that the Andhra Pradesh government is working with a definitive resolution to scale up the State’s economy from the current $220 billion to a staggering $2.4 trillion by 2047.

Inaugurating the Sri City International University (SIU) at the industrial mega-hub in Tirupati district on Thursday, Lokesh termed the world-class campus a game-changer for Andhra Pradesh’s youth.

The HRD Minister set an ambitious target of generating 75,000 jobs through the university by 2029, effectively leveraging the ecosystem of over 200 global companies from 31 countries already operating within Sri City.

Reflecting on his recent high-level consultations with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Lokesh emphasised an urgent need to “reset” India’s higher education matrix.

He noted that for decades, universities were judged merely by graduation rates, and the volume of degrees stamped. Moving forward, he asserted that institutions should be measured solely by the tangible societal impact and real-world problem-solving capabilities they cultivate.