Lokesh unveils roadmap to up AP’s economy to $2.4 trillion

TIRUPATI: Unveiling a massive economic roadmap, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that the Andhra Pradesh government is working with a definitive resolution to scale up the State’s economy from the current $220 billion to a staggering $2.4 trillion by 2047.
Inaugurating the Sri City International University (SIU) at the industrial mega-hub in Tirupati district on Thursday, Lokesh termed the world-class campus a game-changer for Andhra Pradesh’s youth.
The HRD Minister set an ambitious target of generating 75,000 jobs through the university by 2029, effectively leveraging the ecosystem of over 200 global companies from 31 countries already operating within Sri City.
Reflecting on his recent high-level consultations with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Lokesh emphasised an urgent need to “reset” India’s higher education matrix.
He noted that for decades, universities were judged merely by graduation rates, and the volume of degrees stamped. Moving forward, he asserted that institutions should be measured solely by the tangible societal impact and real-world problem-solving capabilities they cultivate.
Corporate desk to address requirements of investors
The HRD Minister highlighted three core institutional pillars built into the foundation of SIU. The first is the LEG Model (Learn, Earn, Graduate), a structured work-study framework designed to allow students to gain corporate exposure, earn a livelihood, and complete their graduation concurrently.
The second pillar is Artificial Intelligence Integration, positioning AI as an essential collaborative tool rather than a job threat.
To demonstrate its practical utility, Lokesh disclosed that even their political party actively deploys AI, running a 2-terabyte digital library that delivers real-time contextual data to leadership on-the-spot during press briefings.
The third pillar is a robust Startup Ecosystem aimed at driving Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s flagship vision of “One Family, One Entrepreneur,” which looks to turn every household into a self-sustaining business unit using localised AI.
Reassuring global industrialists, the HRD Minister said the State government operates on a rigid 3S Model—Speed, Stability, and Service.
He revealed that the State has established an official, dedicated corporate desk tasked exclusively with addressing logistics, expansion, and power requirements of existing investors.
To demonstrate the administration’s bureaucratic velocity, Lokesh recalled approving the executive file for SIU via his digital portal while travelling between diplomatic meetings in Russia.