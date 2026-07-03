Maternal emergency training launched in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The Health and Family Welfare Department has launched specialised training for doctors and nursing staff to strengthen emergency care during childbirth, aiming to reduce maternal deaths caused by excessive bleeding and eclampsia.
Commissioner Chakradhar Babu said the initiative is being rolled out in collaboration with NGO Swasti and the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI).
In the first phase, around 75 gynaecologists, PHC medical officers, staff nurses, and community health officers from Anantapur and Bapatla districts underwent a two-day training programme in Mangalagiri. According to official data, nearly 43% of maternal deaths in the state are linked to two causes— postpartum haemorrhage (20%) and eclampsia (23%).
The training focused on modern methods to detect and manage these emergencies, including the use of uterine massage, administration of oxytocin and tranexamic acid, IV fluids, and close monitoring under the E-MOTIVE bundle.
FOGSI national president Dr Madhuri and AP chapter representative Dr Susheela emphasised the importance of using calibrated drapes to measure blood loss during delivery, noting that such tools are underutilised in current practice.
Dr Madhuri said, “Timely identification of haemorrhage and pre-eclampsia, coupled with immediate treatment before referral to higher centres, can significantly reduce maternal mortality.”
The Commissioner said the government will expand the training statewide to equip frontline medical staff with the latest evidence-based protocols and strengthen maternal care to reduce preventable deaths.