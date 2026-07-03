Maternal emergency training launched in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The Health and Family Welfare Department has launched specialised training for doctors and nursing staff to strengthen emergency care during childbirth, aiming to reduce maternal deaths caused by excessive bleeding and eclampsia.

Commissioner Chakradhar Babu said the initiative is being rolled out in collaboration with NGO Swasti and the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI).

In the first phase, around 75 gynaecologists, PHC medical officers, staff nurses, and community health officers from Anantapur and Bapatla districts underwent a two-day training programme in Mangalagiri. According to official data, nearly 43% of maternal deaths in the state are linked to two causes— postpartum haemorrhage (20%) and eclampsia (23%).

The training focused on modern methods to detect and manage these emergencies, including the use of uterine massage, administration of oxytocin and tranexamic acid, IV fluids, and close monitoring under the E-MOTIVE bundle.