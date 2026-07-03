Pregnancy registration a must in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the absolute priority of maternal and infant health safety, Principal Secretary (Health) S Suresh Kumar on Thursday directed officials to ensure 100% mandatory digital registration of all pregnant women across the State.

Reviewing seasonal diseases, Pulse Polio drive, HPV vaccine distribution, and National Health Mission (NHM) components at the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare in Mangalagiri alongside Commissioner Chakradhar Babu, the Principal Secretary expressed dissatisfaction over low registration rates in certain districts.

Srikakulam recorded the lowest registration at 85.43%, followed by Eluru at 87% and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema at 87.36%. Conversely, Kurnool (98.16%), West Godavari (97.99%), and Alluri Sitarama Raju (96.90%) districts led the chart.

He ordered nodal officers to cross-replicate the best field-level practices of the high-performing districts in the lagging regions.

Expressing deep concern over the high rate of Caesarean sections, the senior bureaucrat demanded a justification for why C-sections stand at an alarming 80.76% in Konaseema, 75% in Srikakulam, and 72.50% in West Godavari.