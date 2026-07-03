SIR electoral roll revision reaches 97.38% form distribution in NTR

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha on Thursday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls was progressing smoothly across the district, with 97.38% of enumeration forms distributed and 31.71% of the completed forms already digitised.

During a visit to Ramachandrapuram village in A Konduru mandal, the Collector inspected the door-to-door verification process being carried out by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). He reviewed the distribution, collection and digitisation of enumeration forms and directed officials to ensure the exercise was completed without errors and strictly in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines.

Lakshmisha said 16,68,565 enumeration forms had been distributed across the district, while 5,43,350 forms had been digitised so far. He added that efforts were being intensified to complete the distribution of the remaining forms and expedite digitisation.

The Collector also shared Assembly constituency-wise progress, stating that distribution had reached 97.1% in Tiruvuru, 97.71% in Vijayawada West, 97.19% in Vijayawada Central, 97.71% in Vijayawada East, 96.59% in Mylavaram, 96.66% in Nandigama and 98.9% in Jaggayyapeta.

He urged BLOs and field-level officials to discharge their duties impartially and ensure that every eligible voter was included while preventing ineligible names from entering the electoral rolls.