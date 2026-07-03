SIT gets eight-day custody of suspended CI in Sai case

VIJAYAWADA: The Second Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class Court in Vijayawada on Thursday granted eight days of custody to suspended Circle Inspector (CI) SSVV Nagaraju to the SIT probing the alleged custodial death of Sai Krishna.

Nagaraju, the former Krishna Lanka CI, is lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail as a remand prisoner in the custodial death case.

The SIT, led by Investigation Officer Sudhakar, will interrogate him in the jail from July 3 to 10. The SIT had sought 12 days’ custody, arguing that Nagaraju had not cooperated and that questioning was essential to trace Sai’s missing body and investigate the alleged disappearance of CCTV footage.

Nagaraju denied withholding information and said he had disclosed everything he knew. He expressed concern for his safety during interrogation. His counsel sought legal safeguards, including video recording and access to representation.

After hearing both sides, the magistrate granted the SIT eight days’ custody instead of 12 and directed that the interrogation be conducted from 10 am to 5 pm and be recorded.