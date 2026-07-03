Two day South Zone workshop on HDMP preparedness

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day South Zone workshop on Hospital Disaster Management Planning (HDMP) began at the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) South Campus in Kondapavuluru.

APSDMA Executive Director Kausar Bano said hospitals are vital lifelines during disasters and public health emergencies, stressing the need for robust safety measures, preparedness, and action plans to ensure uninterrupted medical services.

Representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are attending the workshop to strengthen coordination and share best practices.

The training, supported by NGO Swasti and FOGSI, focuses on reducing maternal deaths caused by excessive bleeding and eclampsia through modern protocols such as the E-MOTIVE bundle, use of calibrated drapes to measure blood loss, and gestosis scoring to assess pre-eclampsia risk.

Bano thanked NDMA for selecting AP as the focal State for workshop. Senior officials from NDMA, the Union Health Ministry, WHO India, and disaster management agencies of southern states were present.