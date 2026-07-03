VMRDA disburses Rs 22.98 lakh compensation for Kakani Nagar underpass project

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) on Thursday disbursed compensation to property owners whose structures are being affected by the proposed underpass project at Kakani Nagar and Naval Armament Depot Junction on the road connecting NAD Junction to Visakhapatnam Airport.

Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), along with VMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner N Tej Bharath, handed over compensation cheques to the beneficiaries at a programme held in the city.

According to VMRDA, compensation amounting to `22.98 lakh was distributed to the owners of 16 affected structures. The underpass project, estimated to cost `12.5 crore, is aimed at improving traffic movement along the busy airport corridor.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ganababu said the underpass at Kakani Nagar and the Naval Armament Depot would provide signal-free movement for commuters and help ease congestion in one of the city’s busiest stretches.

Commissioner Tej stated that the project had been taken up following the efforts of the local MLA and would be executed in accordance with the standards prescribed by (NHAI). VMRDA Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, Superintending Engineer Madhusudana Rao, Assistant Engineer Srinivasa Reddy, and other officials, beneficiaries were present.