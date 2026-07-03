Warden carries sick girl on back for 6 km for treatment in AP

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: In a deeply moving act of dedication and humanity, a tribal welfare ashram school warden carried a sick student on her back for 6 km to ensure timely medical treatment. Though the incident occurred on Wednesday, it came to light on Thursday after a video of the warden carrying the fever-stricken girl on her back went viral on social media platforms.

Vataka Bhuvaneswari of Vadaputti village is studying class VII at the ashram school at Bhadragiri in Gummalaxmipuram mandal. The girl who was recuperating at her house in Vadaputti after being treated at hospital for fever a few days ago, fell ill again.

Having learnt about it, Kumburka Hemani, the ashram school warden, rushed to Vadaputti, along with a private ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) Swapna. The ANM stated that the girl needed emergency medical intervention. As there was no proper connectivity from Vadaputti to the nearest motorable road at Nellikekkuva, Hemani carried the girl on her back. Later, the girl was taken to the district hospital in Parvathipuram in a vehicle.

After treating the girl, the doctors stated that she was brought to the hospital in time. Speaking to TNIE, Hemani, who hails from Sobba hamlet in Kurupam mandal, said, “Bhuvaneswari is living under the care of her paternal uncle. He is also sick to shift the girl to hospital. Hence, I took the initiative to take the girl to hospital though it was really tough to carry her on my back for 6 km. My appeal to the government is to improve basic infra in remote and hill top villages in the Agency area to ensure that tribals get timely treatment in medical emergencies.”