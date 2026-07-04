2,000 Andhra Pradesh pilgrims returned safely after performing Haj: Panel chief Sheikh Hasan Basha

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee announced the successful completion of Haj–2026, with all pilgrims from the state returning safely after performing their religious rites in Mecca and Medina.

Committee Chairman Haji Sheikh Hasan Basha said around 2,000 pilgrims travelled this year from embarkation points at Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. He noted that the journey was smooth and pilgrims reported no difficulties, praising the services of Haj inspectors and Khadimul Hujjaj who assisted them.

Fulfilling an election promise, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ensured financial support for pilgrims. Under his directions, Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq oversaw direct benefit transfers of `1 lakh each into the accounts of 333 pilgrims who travelled via Vijayawada.

Pilgrims confirmed receipt of the assistance and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the state government.

Hasan Basha said pilgrims offered prayers in Mecca for the welfare of AP.

He conveyed thanks on behalf of the Muslim community and Haj Committee members to the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, the HRD Minister, and Minority Welfare Minister Farooq for prioritising minority welfare and supporting Haj programme.