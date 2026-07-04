Andhra Pradesh plans digital rupee for ration distribution

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is planning to introduce the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) system on a pilot basis in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam later this year to bring greater transparency and accountability to the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and Civil Supplies Commissioner D Kannababu on Friday concluded a field visit to Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where the digital rupee is being tested for welfare distribution. The minister also held a review meeting with senior Gujarat Civil Supplies officials to study the system’s technical framework, operational challenges and beneficiary response.

Manohar said the use of advanced financial technology would improve the delivery of ration while ensuring efficient use of public funds. He said the e-rupee would give ration card holders the flexibility to purchase essential commodities of their choice in required quantities through purpose-specific digital currency tokens.