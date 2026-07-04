Andhra Pradesh to adopt TN drug purchase model

VIJAYAWADA: In a major move to streamline public healthcare delivery, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday ordered a comprehensive overhaul of the medicine procurement and distribution system across all government hospitals.

The Minister directed the immediate formation of a high-level expert committee led by Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr. Vishnuvardhan to identify systemic loopholes and submit a detailed corrective action plan within two weeks.

The committee, which includes the Director of Public Health, Director of Secondary Health, senior APMSIDC officials, hospital superintendents, and pharmacists, has been explicitly tasked with studying neighbouring Tamil Nadu’s model to replicate its successful procurement practices.

The directives came following a gruelling four-hour review meeting held at the State Secretariat on Friday evening with Principal Secretary (Health) S Suresh Kumar, Health Commissioner Chakradhar Babu, AYUSH Director Ronanki Gopalakrishna, and other top officials.