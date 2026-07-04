APTDC invites Expression of Interest for Rushikonda palace

VISAKHAPATNAM: Days after the Cabinet Sub-Committee recommended developing the nearly Rs 450-crore Rushikonda Building Complex into an international-standard resort under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from hospitality operators, hotel chains, resort developers, infrastructure developers and investors for the operation, maintenance and further development of the property, along with an adjoining 9 acre land parcel at the foothills.

The EOI marks the first formal step towards implementing the committee’s recommendation to develop the Rushikonda complex into a hospitality project while providing public access to parts of the property.

According to the Expression of Interest, the project will be taken up in two phases.

The first covers the operation and maintenance of the existing Rushikonda Building Complex, along with its commercial operation and scope for further development.

Proj will continue focus on hospitality: APTDC

The hilltop complex, spread across 9.8 acres, comprises five G+1 blocks with a built-up area of 13,542.21 square metres. The property includes landscaped areas, internal roads, pathways and parking facilities. In addition, two vacant land parcels have been earmarked for future expansion, permitting nearly 4,800 square metres of additional built-up area, subject to statutory approvals.

The second phase involves the development of a 9 acre land parcel at the foothills of Rushikonda. Preliminary assessments have identified about 1.25 acres as suitable for G+1 construction, subject to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) approvals and other statutory clearances.