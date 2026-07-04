APTDC invites Expression of Interest for Rushikonda palace

VISAKHAPATNAM: Days after the Cabinet Sub-Committee recommended developing the nearly Rs 450-crore Rushikonda Building Complex into an international-standard resort under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from hospitality operators, hotel chains, resort developers, infrastructure developers and investors for the operation, maintenance and further development of the property, along with an adjoining 9 acre land parcel at the foothills.
The EOI marks the first formal step towards implementing the committee’s recommendation to develop the Rushikonda complex into a hospitality project while providing public access to parts of the property.
According to the Expression of Interest, the project will be taken up in two phases.
The first covers the operation and maintenance of the existing Rushikonda Building Complex, along with its commercial operation and scope for further development.
Proj will continue focus on hospitality: APTDC
The hilltop complex, spread across 9.8 acres, comprises five G+1 blocks with a built-up area of 13,542.21 square metres. The property includes landscaped areas, internal roads, pathways and parking facilities. In addition, two vacant land parcels have been earmarked for future expansion, permitting nearly 4,800 square metres of additional built-up area, subject to statutory approvals.
The second phase involves the development of a 9 acre land parcel at the foothills of Rushikonda. Preliminary assessments have identified about 1.25 acres as suitable for G+1 construction, subject to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) approvals and other statutory clearances.
The APTDC said the project would continue to focus on hospitality and tourism while integrating leisure, wellness, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and experiential tourism. It has also proposed earmarking part of the project area for public use, including viewing areas, promenades, open spaces, cultural spaces and other visitor amenities.
The APTDC clarified that the EOI is intended only to assess market interest and obtain stakeholder feedback for project structuring and does not constitute a tender or a commitment to award a contract. Based on the response received, the APTDC may undertake feasibility studies and stakeholder consultations before issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the selection of a private sector partner.
The Cabinet Sub-Committee, comprising Finance Minister P Keshav, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, had recently recommended developing the complex into a luxury resort. It also proposed reserving one block for public access as a cultural or heritage centre. The committee had stated that the proposal would help utilise the public asset, generate revenue for the government and ensure continued public access to portions of the complex. The committee’s report is expected to be placed before the State Cabinet for a final decision.