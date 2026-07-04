DY CM Pawan, Governor Abdul Nazeer discuss governance & public welfare

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan met Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Lok Bhavan on Friday. In a post on X, Pawan Kalyan described the meeting as ‘warm and productive’ and said they exchanged views on various issues relating to governance and public welfare. He thanked the Governor for his guidance and hospitality.

Later, AK Ravi Krishna, Chief of the Eagle Division and Inspector General of Cyber Crime, called on the Deputy Chief Minister at his camp office. During the meeting, Ravi Krishna presented the Eagle Division’s annual report, highlighting measures taken to curb ganja and drug trafficking across Andhra Pradesh and the outcomes achieved. He also briefed Pawan Kalyan on the Cyber Crime Wing’s action against online harassment, trolling and obscene social media posts targeting women.

Pawan Kalyan appreciated the efforts of the Eagle Division and Cyber Crime Wing, stating that their work was vital in protecting society from organised crime and ensuring accountability in the digital space.