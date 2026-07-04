DY CM Pawan, Governor Abdul Nazeer discuss governance & public welfare

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan met Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Lok Bhavan on Friday. In a post on X, Pawan Kalyan described the meeting as ‘warm and productive’ and said they exchanged views on various issues relating to governance and public welfare. He thanked the Governor for his guidance and hospitality.
Later, AK Ravi Krishna, Chief of the Eagle Division and Inspector General of Cyber Crime, called on the Deputy Chief Minister at his camp office. During the meeting, Ravi Krishna presented the Eagle Division’s annual report, highlighting measures taken to curb ganja and drug trafficking across Andhra Pradesh and the outcomes achieved. He also briefed Pawan Kalyan on the Cyber Crime Wing’s action against online harassment, trolling and obscene social media posts targeting women.
Pawan Kalyan appreciated the efforts of the Eagle Division and Cyber Crime Wing, stating that their work was vital in protecting society from organised crime and ensuring accountability in the digital space.
Deputy CM lauds ZP High School’s performance
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan congratulated the staff of Moolapeta Zilla Parishad High School for securing the best Class X and Intermediate results in Kakinada district during the last academic year.
He noted that the school’s growing reputation had led to a sharp rise in admissions, forcing the management to display a “No Admission” board for Classes VII to Intermediate BiPC first year. Appreciating the commitment of the teaching and non-teaching staff, he said their collective efforts had transformed the government school into a model institution.
Pawan Kalyan said he would personally visit the school during his next tour of Pithapuram Assembly constituency and urged other government schools in the constituency to emulate its success and strive for similar academic excellence.
‘Nirmana Saradhulu’ drive extended till tomorrow
The Jana Sena Party has extended its Nirmana Saradhulu (organisational coordinators) information collection programme till July 5 following an enthusiastic response from party workers, Veera Mahilas and Jana Sainiks across parliamentary constituencies.
The exercise is being monitored in real time from the party’s central office, with observers collecting applications and forwarding feedback to the leadership. .
Pawan Kalyan directed the party’s central office to immediately inform constituency observers and committee members about the extension. The move is aimed at ensuring wider participation.