Invite tenders immediately for projects & resolve farmers’ issues: Minister Narayana to officials

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is stepping up measures to ensure both the progress of capital city works and the safety of commuters in Amaravati.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana chaired a review meeting with APCRDA Commissioner V Vijaya Rama Raju, Additional Commissioners, ADCL MD Lakshmi Parthasarathi, and senior engineers.

Officials presented project-wise updates, noting that despite the monsoon season, construction works were continuing without disruption.

The Minister directed authorities to immediately call tenders for projects with administrative approvals, address farmer grievances related to LPS plots, and expedite housing for officials and employees. He stressed that timely delivery of infrastructure and residences would strengthen confidence in the capital development process.

Later, in a review meeting, Commissioner V. Vijaya Rama Raju issued key directives to prevent road accidents in Amaravati. He instructed traffic police to deploy barricades and speed guns through the Guntur Collector’s office.

A QR code-based application will be introduced to track all vehicles engaged in capital works, enabling quick identification of contractors in case of incidents. Contractors must submit detailed route maps for material transport, while plans are underway to develop E8 Road as an alternative to the E3 Seed Axis Road for heavy vehicle movement.