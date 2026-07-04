Jagan claims credit for JSW steel project in Kadapa district

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that development is a continuous process that transcends political boundaries, YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday stated that the newly grounded JSW Steel Plant in Kadapa is built entirely on the extensive groundwork and critical clearances secured during his tenure.

In a detailed social media post, Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his congratulations to JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal and the project team on the ‘restart’ of the steel plant project, calling it a significant milestone for the industrial development of the Rayalaseema region. However, he was quick to remind the current administration that landmark projects require years of committed foundational effort.

“During our government, we finalised JSW as the project developer and laid the critical foundations necessary for this project to take shape,” the former chief minister noted. He listed out specific interventions executed under the previous YSRCP regime, including facilitating essential environmental clearances, securing dedicated water allocations, allocating land parcels, and establishing vital road connectivity and supporting infrastructure corridors to ensure the project moved forward at a brisk pace.

Expressing disappointment over subsequent delays, the YSRCP chief alleged that the critical industrial project had come to a ‘grinding halt’ over the past two years under the current dispensation, further delaying a long-awaited investment for the region. “It is therefore encouraging to see work finally restarting,” he stated.