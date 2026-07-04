Rs 2K cr steel plant will boost industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh: Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Friday said the commencement of construction works for the Green Steel Plant at Kadapa by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marks a significant milestone in the State’s industrial development.

Describing it as the country’s first steel manufacturing facility to be established with a focus on green energy, he said the project will be developed with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore and a power capacity of 400 MW. He said the project is expected to generate employment and livelihood opportunities for nearly 1,000 people through direct and indirect avenues.

Ravi Kumar said the State Government is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to position Andhra Pradesh as a leading destination for renewable energy and green industries. Referring to the Centre’s target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity nationwide, he said Andhra Pradesh has set an ambitious target of developing 160 GW of green energy capacity.

He said the government is actively promoting investments across key clean energy segments, including solar power, wind energy, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs), green hydrogen and Compressed Biogas (CBG). According to the Minister, policy support and investor-friendly initiatives are being implemented to accelerate the growth of these sectors.

The Minister said AP is witnessing increased investor confidence under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, with several industrial groups coming forward to establish projects in the State. He added that the government’s primary focus is on attracting investments that create large-scale employment and livelihood opportunities for the youth while ensuring sustainable industrial growth.