Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams sells record 1.26 crore Srivari Laddus in June

TIRUMALA: The sale of Srivari Laddu Prasadam reached a record high of 1,26,81,805 in June 2026 as the number of pilgrims visiting Tirumala continued to increase. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) stepped up production to ensure uninterrupted distribution without any shortage.

TTD sold 1,11,96,170 laddus in April 2026, 1,21,35,528 in May 2026 and 1,26,81,805 in June 2026, registering a steady month-on-month increase.

The June 2026 figures also surpassed those of previous years. TTD sold 1,02,64,364 laddus in June 2024 and 1,19,13,600 in June 2025. Compared with June 2025, laddu sales increased by 7,68,205, reflecting a 6.45% rise. Compared with June 2024, sales increased by 24,17,441, registering a 23.55% growth.

TTD attributed the record sales to the steady increase in the number of devotees visiting Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

It said it has been planning laddu production and distribution to ensure every devotee receives Srivari Laddu Prasadam without inconvenience.