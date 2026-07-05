15 districts in Andhra Pradesh reel under deficient rainfall

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is confronting a deepening monsoon crisis as 15 districts reel under deficient rainfall and reservoir storage has fallen sharply, raising concerns over kharif cultivation, irrigation, drinking water supply and hydropower generation. The state has received 73.8 mm of rainfall against the normal 100.6 mm between June 1 and July 4, registering an overall 26.6 percent rainfall deficit, while water storage in major and medium reservoirs remains significantly lower than the corresponding period last year.

The prolonged dry spell has slowed progress of the southwest monsoon across large parts of the state, reducing inflows into reservoirs and increasing pressure on available water resources. With July being the most crucial month for the kharif season, officials are closely monitoring the rainfall situation and reservoir levels.

According to the latest APWRIMS data, 15 districts have recorded deficient rainfall, while NTR district is the only district to register excess rainfall, receiving 25.4 per cent above normal precipitation.

Districts witnessing severe rainfall shortages include Visakhapatnam (-50.4%), Alluri Sitharama Raju (-49%), Annamayya (-49%), West Godavari (-46%), East Godavari (-44.7%), Parvathipuram Manyam (-41.9%), Konaseema (-41.7%), Srikakulam (-39.7%), Tirupati (-36.8%), Chittoor (-34.9%), Polavaram (-34.4%), YSR Kadapa (-32.2%), Prakasam (-25.6%) and Vizianagaram (-25.4%), while another district also remained under the deficient category.

Only a few districts, including Krishna, Eluru, Guntur, Bapatla, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapuramu, Sri Sathya Sai, SPSR Nellore and Markapuram, have received rainfall within the normal range, highlighting the uneven spread of monsoon showers across the state.