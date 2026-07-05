AP govt upgraded secondary hospitals for quality medicare: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has informed that the coalition government has accelerated the modernisation of secondary hospitals across the State by investing Rs 72.81 crore over the past two years to improve diagnostic and treatment facilities.
The initiative aims to enable patients to access quality healthcare from diagnosis to surgery closer to their homes, thereby reducing the burden on teaching hospitals and minimising referrals to higher medical centres. The Minister said the YSRCP regime had spent Rs 42 crore on medical equipment for secondary hospitals during its five-year tenure, while the present coalition government had allocated Rs 72.81 crore in just two years for new equipment and infrastructure.
The government has equipped district, area, community and maternal and child health hospitals with tele-radiology services, CT scanners, Targeted Imaging for Fetal Anomalies (TIFA) scan machines, colour Doppler ultrasound systems, laparoscopic surgical equipment, neonatal care devices and advanced laboratory facilities.
To strengthen newborn care, 403 baby warmers are being supplied to hospitals, along with double-sided phototherapy units for treating neonatal jaundice. The government has also distributed 200 fetal Dopplers to monitor fetal heart activity, 221 examination tables and 307 examination lights.
He said strengthening secondary hospitals had improved access to timely treatment, enabling patients to recover faster while reducing healthcare expenses of families.
He said laboratory services had expanded considerably, with the number of diagnostic tests increasing from 37.37 million between April 2024 and March 2025 to 44.84 million during April 2025-March 2026. Secondary hospitals were also performing a growing number of complex surgeries, leading to a decline in referrals to tertiary care institutions.
The government has expanded tele-radiology services from 154 hospitals to 234 hospitals. CT scan facilities under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model are being established at the district hospitals in Tenali, Atmakur, Hindupur and Tanuku, with the tendering process in progress.
The State has also introduced TIFA scan services at eight secondary hospitals, including the district hospitals in Parvathipuram, Anakapalle and Tenali, the Mother and Child Hospital in Ongole, and the area hospitals in Narsipatnam, Tuni, Nandigama and Dharmavaram. Around 1,500 pregnant women undergo TIFA scans every month at these hospitals, saving Rs 7,000 per scan compared to private healthcare facilities.
Under the National Health Mission, the government is establishing 13 Comprehensive Public Health Laboratories at an estimated cost of Rs 7.49 crore in hospitals across Araku, Seethampeta, Aganampudi, Tuni, Anaparthi, Jangareddygudem, Nandigama, Narasaraopet, Chirala, Gudur, Palamaneru, Guntakal and Banaganapalle. The laboratories will provide advanced haematology, biochemistry, hormone and pathology testing.
Colour Doppler ultrasound machines have been installed at five area hospitals and 24 community hospitals, while Rs 19.49 crore is being spent on establishing hearing assessment facilities, including BERA machines, pure-tone audiometers and soundproof rooms.
Laparoscopic surgical equipment worth Rs 5.50 crore has been installed in 15 secondary hospitals, enabling minimally invasive procedures and reducing the need for patients to travel to teaching hospitals for surgery.
The government has supplied 177 mortuary freezer chambers to secondary hospitals. Director of Secondary Health Dr Chakradhar Babu briefed the Health Minister on the progress achieved in upgrading secondary hospitals over the past two years.