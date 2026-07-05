AP govt upgraded secondary hospitals for quality medicare: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has informed that the coalition government has accelerated the modernisation of secondary hospitals across the State by investing Rs 72.81 crore over the past two years to improve diagnostic and treatment facilities.

The initiative aims to enable patients to access quality healthcare from diagnosis to surgery closer to their homes, thereby reducing the burden on teaching hospitals and minimising referrals to higher medical centres. The Minister said the YSRCP regime had spent Rs 42 crore on medical equipment for secondary hospitals during its five-year tenure, while the present coalition government had allocated Rs 72.81 crore in just two years for new equipment and infrastructure.

The government has equipped district, area, community and maternal and child health hospitals with tele-radiology services, CT scanners, Targeted Imaging for Fetal Anomalies (TIFA) scan machines, colour Doppler ultrasound systems, laparoscopic surgical equipment, neonatal care devices and advanced laboratory facilities.

To strengthen newborn care, 403 baby warmers are being supplied to hospitals, along with double-sided phototherapy units for treating neonatal jaundice. The government has also distributed 200 fetal Dopplers to monitor fetal heart activity, 221 examination tables and 307 examination lights.

He said strengthening secondary hospitals had improved access to timely treatment, enabling patients to recover faster while reducing healthcare expenses of families.

He said laboratory services had expanded considerably, with the number of diagnostic tests increasing from 37.37 million between April 2024 and March 2025 to 44.84 million during April 2025-March 2026. Secondary hospitals were also performing a growing number of complex surgeries, leading to a decline in referrals to tertiary care institutions.